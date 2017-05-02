South Africa: 'Selfless' Mabudafhasi Served With Humility - ANC in Parliament

African National Congress chief whip Jackson Mthembu has thanked veteran MP Rejoice Mabudafhasi for her 23 years of service in Parliament.

Mabudafhasi, 73, resigned as an MP last week, and told News24 on Tuesday that "her time had come".

She said her decision had nothing to do with the current events within the ruling party, as it was time for her "to rest".

"Comrade Mabudafhasi, who has been a member of parliament since 1994, has served the people of South Africa with great humility and distinction," Mthembu said on Tuesday.

"She has expressed her gratitude in having served the people of South Africa and thanked the ANC for having given her the opportunity to do so."

He thanked Mabudafhasi for her selfless service to the party as a public representative, and wished her well in the other capacities she chooses in which to serve.

Mabudafhasi was one of the deputy ministers affected by President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle in March.

She was replaced by former deputy police minister Maggie Sotyu.

Mthembu meanwhile also expressed the caucus's sadness at the passing of its chief political advisor and chief of staff, Tumisang Bojabotsheha.

Bojabotsheha, 45, died on Sunday after a short illness, Mthembu confirmed.

He said Bojabotsheha was a "brilliant legal mind" who contributed to the caucus' understanding of law and policy direction over the last 11 years.

"His loss will be felt not only within the ANC caucus but through the broader structures of the ANC, the SACP, the alliance and mass democratic movement."

