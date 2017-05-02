2 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Selfless' Mabudafhasi Served With Humility - ANC in Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

African National Congress chief whip Jackson Mthembu has thanked veteran MP Rejoice Mabudafhasi for her 23 years of service in Parliament.

Mabudafhasi, 73, resigned as an MP last week, and told News24 on Tuesday that "her time had come".

She said her decision had nothing to do with the current events within the ruling party, as it was time for her "to rest".

"Comrade Mabudafhasi, who has been a member of parliament since 1994, has served the people of South Africa with great humility and distinction," Mthembu said on Tuesday.

"She has expressed her gratitude in having served the people of South Africa and thanked the ANC for having given her the opportunity to do so."

He thanked Mabudafhasi for her selfless service to the party as a public representative, and wished her well in the other capacities she chooses in which to serve.

Mabudafhasi was one of the deputy ministers affected by President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle in March.

She was replaced by former deputy police minister Maggie Sotyu.

Mthembu meanwhile also expressed the caucus's sadness at the passing of its chief political advisor and chief of staff, Tumisang Bojabotsheha.

Bojabotsheha, 45, died on Sunday after a short illness, Mthembu confirmed.

He said Bojabotsheha was a "brilliant legal mind" who contributed to the caucus' understanding of law and policy direction over the last 11 years.

"His loss will be felt not only within the ANC caucus but through the broader structures of the ANC, the SACP, the alliance and mass democratic movement."

Source: News24

South Africa

World Economic Forum Needs to Move Beyond Spin

Set against the backdrop of low growth, dire unemployment figures, and a huge infrastructure deficit - the theme of this… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.