Gambia: GFF Clarifies Stance On Kmfa's Congress

The Gambia Football Federation has issued a statement clarifying its position on the controversial elective congress held by the Kanifing Municipality Regional Football Association, where Bakary Paco Dampha was re-elected president for the next four years.

Below is the statement from GFF:

"The involvement of The Gambia Football Federation in the matter relative to the KM Regional Football Congress is necessitated by the fact that a group of football clubs and zones in the KM Region has copied a letter to Football House with regard to the Regional Elective Congress in KMRFA. The concerns raised by these clubs is that the notification of the Congress, 48 hours notice, is not in line with the dictates of the their constitution.

The Constitution of the KMRFA states that the general secretariat shall inform members of an elective congress at least one month before the event, stating further that the members shall be informed as to the candidates that have officially applied to be president of the FA two weeks before the congress.

This was not followed by the KMRFA in this case and the GFF had earlier sent a notice to all its organs informing them to hold their congresses in accordance with their constitution and that of the GFF constitution.

So the GFF is merely asking the KMRFA to organise its congress as per their constitution, without which it will not recognise its outcome. GFF is looking forward to a congress organised within the prescribed laws where every stakeholder is given equal opportunity to participate."