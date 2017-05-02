Gambia: Woman Charged With Causing Death By Lit Fire

Police prosecutors have brought a woman before a Banjul Magistrates' Court for allegedly causing the death of one Sulayman Jabbi in a lit fire. Listening

The charges, read to Adama Sarr before Magistrate Isatou Dabo reveals that she negligently lit fire and caused the death of Sulayman Jabbi on 10th October, 2016 at Number 16 MacDonald Street in Banjul. She is charged with reckless and negligent causing death but had denied any wrong doing.

Her defence attorney, Lawyer E.M. Sissoho applied for the court to admit his client on bail. Magistrate Dabo granted a D20, 000 bail to Adama and ordered her to provide one Gambian surety who must deposit valid national identity card to the court register and swear to an affidavit of means.

The case is adjourned to 9th May, at 10am for hearing.