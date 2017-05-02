Gambia: Kiang West Lady Councilor Passes Away

Reliable sources have informed Daily Observer that the newly elected councilor of Kiang West died on Sunday, following a brief illness. According to our sources, Darboe complained of a headache before she died.

The remains of the late councilor, who is even yet to be sworn-in was laid to rest in Kiang Jattaba, in the Lower River Region of The Gambia.

She was elected Lady Councilor in March 2017, succeeding one Fatou Sanyang, who served in that capacity before meeting her untimely death.

Speaking to the Daily Observer shortly after the news of the death of Lady Councilor Darboe, Fatou Touray, mother of the deceased, said her daughter complained of headache last Tuesday and was taken to Sulayman Junkung General Hospital in Bwiam, where she was admitted but died a week later.

For his part, Mustapha S. Koli, the programme officer for Women Bureau's office in Mansakonko extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Darboe Kunda in Kiang Jattaba village.

"I spoke to Kumba's mother and couple of minutes later I was informed that she passed away," he said.

Alhagie Abu Njie the deputy governor of the Lower River Region expressed shock at the demise of the late Kumba Darboe.