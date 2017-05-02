Gambia: Indian Club Fateh Hyderabad Sign Gambian Striker

Indian I-League 2nd Division club, Fateh Hyderabad has secured the services of Gambia striker Saihou Jagne on a short-term contract, Observer Sports can report.

The Telangana-based club, founded just two years ago, signed Jagne on a deal that will see him stay at the second-tier side until after the summer with an option to extend.

The 30-year-old, who was earlier on trial at Vietnamese club Sông Lam, has been a free agent since leaving Norwegian club HamKam in January this year.

His agent Michael Kallbäck told Observer Sports that his client has had several offers to stay in Europe but preferred going abroad in search of a new career path.

"When [his move to] Vietnam fell through, our options were limited even though he had options to stay in Scandinavia but he has played his entire career here so we decided to look for offers elsewhere," Kallbäck said.

"An offer from India came and there weren't hesitations to take it as he will be playing for a good club and make his mark in India where other top clubs will be monitoring him," the CEO of Neverland MGMT added.

Fateh Hyderabad play their matches at the 30,000-capacity Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium and are currently six points behind the automatic promotion place to the Indian I-League (top-tier).