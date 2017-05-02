Gambia: SCB Donates to SOS Children's Village

After years of fruitful partnership with the SOS Children's Village, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has donated IT equipment and books worth GMD 230,000 to the Children's Village Library.

The items donated recently include, 5 desktop computers, 1 laptop, a printer and 100 research books.

The move, according to officials, was meant to bring about quality education for the children of the village as well as fulfill its corporate social responsibility. In addition, over 40 staff of the bank spent the day with the children as part of events marking an employee volunteering day.

Presenting the items, Awa Loum Njie, head of Corporate Affairs Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank, outlined the significance of the items, saying it will go a long way in providing better learning facilities for the orphans living at the village and the community of Bakoteh at large.

"Today we are here to hand over these materials as part our commitment to building sustainable business, thereby supporting our customers and contributing to the communities in which we live and work," she said.

Madam Loum-Njie thus challenged the SOS Children's Village administration to make good use of the items donated, but putting suitable mechanisms in place for it to serve it purpose.

In receiving the items, Omar Beyai, deputy director of SOS Children's Village, said improving library department should be a key priority in every school and that SCB coming up with such a gesture is highly welcome.

"These computers would greatly help us a lot as we are now in a world of technology and every child should at least understand the basics of using a computer."

To this end, he assured donors that the materials donated would be put to good use, further calling on other public and private sectors to lend a helping hand to the children of the village.

According to him, the children at the centre are vulnerable and depend only on SOS, thus the need for more support from all and sundry.