Gambia: Campaign to End FGM Reaches Madarassa Students As Gaha Trains 40 On FGM

Stakeholders have intensified their campaign to put an end the old-traditional practice of Female Genital Mutilation with the recent training of at least 40 Islamic students.The forum was organised by Gold Award Holders Association (GAHA) in collaboration with The Girl Generation through its end FGM grants project. It was held on the theme; "Engaging Islamic Students in the Campaign to End FGM"

Speaking at the ceremony, Sainey Drammeh, excutive director of President International Award, said FGM is a traditional-old practice affecting the wellbeing of women and girls. "We want to look at and see ways of eradicating it in our various cultures and traditions in our society with a gentle approach, because we want to win the hearts and the minds of people so that they can adapt various cultural practices that are promoting our personal wellbeing and health".

Drammeh acknowledged that reports have indicated that FGM is detrimental to the health of girls and women in general and that 'if this information can be passed all over', it would help a great deal in eradicating the practice in the country.

For his part, Omar Ceesay, a representative of the secretary general of AMANA, thanked the organisers for the initiative.

Baboucarr Kebbeh, National Chairperson of GAHA, said GAHA conducted its first activity of the grant with the training of 40 Madrassa Islamic teachers drawn from both Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region through its Islamic secretariat and the regional education directorate in region two.

The training, he went on, was designed to discuss and inform teachers with right information about laws protecting girls and women, citing scientific laboratory proofs on harms of FGM and misconception of FGM on Islam, as key areas to change their mindset about FGM.

"FGM comprises all procedures involving the partial or total removal of the external female genitals or any other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons," he added.

He added; "The Girl Generation intervention in supporting grassroots organisation in its campaign against these deep-rooted traditional practices is very important"

For his part, Lamin Darboe, executive director of National Youth Council, thanked GAHA for organising such a laudable initiative meant to end all forms of violence against women and girls in The Gambia.

The fight against FGM/C, he added, is our collective duty which also involves the National Youth Council and other organisations to support and advocate for behavioral change and perception about FGM/C in our various communities.

According to him, his institution would continue to support stakeholders to make sure that they reach out to every young person in this country to understand and be able to make informed decision in terms of FGM practice.