Gambia: Abdou Karim Sey Re-Elected WCRFA President

Abdou Karim Sey has been re-elected as the president of the West Coast Region Football Association to administer and promote football in the region for another 4 years, in an elective congress held on Sunday at the Governor's Office in Brikama.

Mr. Sey, a seasoned football administrator battled with Lamin Jarju, a barrister for the top seat, but the delegates massively complimented his work in the development of football for the region over the last 4 years with a landslide victory of 20 votes against 9 votes to his opponent.

Bakary Bojang was elected 1st vice president, while Karamo Colley and Pamodou Faal were elected 2nd and third vice presidents.

Speaking after his re-election, Mr. Sey urged all delegates to put aside football politics and join them in their quest to generate more success in the region."This is West Coast, so let's work together. Football politics will never divide us."

Lamin Jarju, the loser, told Observer Sports that he was surprised with the margin after being optimistic prior to the day. "I am surprise with the margin because before today, we made an opinion pool where I emerged as the winner".

The third vice president of the GFF, Marthin Gomez thanked the delegates for their good decorum throughout the process and noted that the congress would for long be his reference point.

The newly appointed governor of West Coast Region, Ebrima Mballow urged the executive to do well in the grassroots football. He assured them of his office's full support in their quest to harness the potential of the youths through football.

North Bank Region

The North Bank Regional Football Association also held its elective congress on Saturday where Abou Khan was elected new president for a four year term, replacing Modou Mbissan. Mamadi Jarju is the first vice presiden, while Ebrima Ceesay was also elected as the second vice president. Other Exco members are Ousainou Jallow, Aja Jaiteh, Baboucarr Secka and Basirou Jawara. All went unopposed

Coaches' Association

The Gambia Football Coaches Association also held its congress where Pa Suwareh Faye was reelected for another four-year term. The other members of the association are: 1st vice Ebou Jarra, 2nd vice Foday Bah, secretary general Amat Cham, asstant S G Sanna Yaffa, treasurer Kebba JesperTouray , asstant treasurer Omar Touray, PRO Thomas Jarjue and auditor Fatou Bom Sowe.

Women Football Association

The Women Football Association also held their congress and Des Samba Mbenga Mbenga was re-elected for another four-year term. The other members of the executive are: Ist VP - Sainabou Cham; 2nd VP Mam Lisa Camara; secretary general - Omar Jammeh and treasurer - Momodou Demba.