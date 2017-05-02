Gambia: Two Acquitted After Police Fail to Prove Case

Two men who were undergoing trial for their alleged participation in a public fight have been acquitted by Magistrate Fatoumatta Darboe at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court. In a judgment delivered last week, Magistrate Darboe said police prosecutors had failed to prove any criminal case against Alhagie Njie and Joshua Sillah.

The two were accused of taking part in a fight in a public place at Latrikunda German on 1st February, 2017. They are now charged with affray.

Magistrate Darboe said the prosecution had called one Joseph Nweke as their lone witness in the case, leading to the prosecution's announcement of the closure of their case. This warranted the court to determine whether the prosecution has put up a prima facie case before any of the accused persons could be called to enter defence.

The magistrate said 'affray' is a public order offence and before a prima facie case could be established in it, prosecution must fulfill the existence that two or more persons had fought; that the fight took place in a public place and that the fight disturbed public peace.

She said the lone witness has attested to a fight between the two accused persons, which settles the first ingredient in determining that 'affray' has occurred. She said since this was not challenged or disputed by both Mr. Njie and Sillah, the court then holds it as fact.

Magistrate Darboe, however, emphasized that the thrust of the matter lies on the fight that took place at a public place and had disturbed public peace. She observed that what the prosecution charged Mr. Njie and Sillah with, did not constitute fighting in a public place as set out under Section 3 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the magistrate, the entirety of the evidence as narrated showed that fight between Mr. Njie and Sillah took place in front of Sillah's apartment corridor and the only other person who was disturbed by the fight was Joseph Nweke. She said the prosecuting evidence did not show any disturbance of public peace or causing alarm or terror to the community. "One's apartment does not in any way fall within the description of a public place. Therefore, I am of the considered view that fighting at one's own apartment does not fit in the description of 'Affray." The magistrate observed that to charge both Mr. Njie and Sillah with 'Affray' under the circumstance was rather improper. "The prosecution case suffers flaccidity and infirmities," she said.

In the premise and proper evaluation of the evidence as a whole, Magistrate Darboe said the court could not call on Mr. Njie and Sillah to open their defence to an offence that does not match the evidence. She said it was the considered opinion of the court that the prosecution has failed to sufficiently set out a prima facie case against both Mr. Njie and Sillah to require either of them to put up a defence.