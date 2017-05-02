Gambia: Interior Minister Assures Govt. Support to SJAG, Sports Development

The Gambia's minister of Interior, Mai Ahmed Fatty has assured government's support to sports journalism, while affirming government's commitment towards creating the enabling environment for the development of sports in the New Gambia.

He was speaking on Friday during the 8th National Sports Award Night, organized by the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG), held at Djembe Hotel in Kololi.

The colourful ceremony gathered sports loving fans, sports personalities, journalists amongst others to celebrate and honour sports personalities that have done great for the country.

Speaking on behalf of the minister of Youth and Sports, Mai Ahmed Fatty said, sports in the country will take new dimension in an environment of freedom and liberty.

Minister Fatty lauded the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia for a well-organised event and thanked all those that supported the association in staging the event. He used the event to implore on the general public to keep support and partnering with the association when organizing the event.

"Those days when innovation and creativity were killed; those days when patronization of sports has to take a different dimension are over. The Gambia has change for good and the country will continue to have success and development."

Quite aware of the importance of sports in any country, Fatty spoke of the need to have sports taught in schools.

He finally urged companies and businesses to come forward and finance sports journalism activities as well as creating more training programs so that sports will be elevated.

Pape Saine, the SJAG honorary life president welcomed the people and the invited guests to the event, while highlighting the importance of the Awards Night.

He called on businessmen and women to help the SJAG for the development of sports in the country. The veteran journalist Pape Saine, said it is the responsibility of sports journalists to help in the development and progress of sports in the country with the support from stakeholders.

The president of the Senegalese Sports' Journalists Association, Dr. Momodou Koume applauded SJAG for the wonderful initiative as it meant to celebrate the past and present sports icons.

Koume, who was in the country with a high-powered delegation from Dakar, hailed the longstanding ties between the two associations.

Musa Sise, president of the Sports Journalists' Association of the Gambia (SJAG) expressed happiness for what he called a special night, noting that as the New Gambia emerged, SJAG wants the country's sports to also take new dimension.

"Today we will be honoring and celebrating the good efforts of our sports men and women who have taken the country's flag high as well as those that are still continuing flying it high."

The SJAG boss thanked all the institutions that supported the event such as Africell, GTBank, MGI, Bayba, West African Lotto, PURA, GCCI, GFF and GPU among many others.