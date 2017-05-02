Gambia: SJAG Awards Night - Papa Crowned Sports Personality of the Year

Three times Africa Best Referee Award winner, Bakary Papa Gassama has been crowned Gambia's Sports Personality of the Year 2016 during the 8th National Sports Award Night, organized by the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG).

The glamorous event held on Friday night at Djembeh Hotel was graced by cabinet ministers, sports administrators,

representatives of the Senegalese sports journalists' association, family and relatives of the nominees

The event was meant to award and honor deserving individuals that have excelled in the sporting industry.

In other categories, sprinter Adama Jammeh won the Best Local-Based Athlete, Omar Colley won the Best Foreign-Based Athlete, Mawdo Jallow won the Best Male Referee, Isatou Touray won the Best Female Referee, GPA won the Best Team Award, GPA Coach Alhagie Sarr was awarded Best Coach of the Year, Sprinter Gina Bass was awarded Best Female Athlete, Fatoumata Sillah won the Emerging Talent Award, and National Female Beach Volleyball Team won the Emerging Team of the Year.

There was also a special award for Paralympian Demba Jarju.

There were also honorary awards to Late Alhaji Momodou Dibba, Late Father Gough, Late MI Jallow, Saffie Sanneh, Mam Essa Gaye, Alhagie Nyan, Hon Dembo Jatta, Dadoh Jah, Haddy Sillah-Njie,