Gambia: GTSC & Bissau Counterpart Sign Agreement

In pursuit of being a regional leader in the transportation industry and fostering collaboration with key partners, The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) over the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Licensing and Road Transport of Guinea Bissau.

This initiative is anticipated to help pave the way for GTSC to attain its strategic goal of expanding operations in Guinea Bissau in its drive to become leading player in the sub-regional transportation industry.

The MoU among other things, identified the roles and responsibilities of each party as they relate to the provision of transportation services by GTSC within Guinea Bissau and between The Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

Speaking shortly before appending their signatures on the documents, the general manager of GTSC, Mr. Habib Drammeh, expressed his delight for the occasion coming into fruition. He said the two countries shared many things in common and that the service will ease the transport challenge usually faced by the travelers between these two countries.

"The patronage of the service thus far is a testimony to the fact that the transport difficulties have already been eased. As we speak, our buses are well patronize from both directions. We want to thank our customers in both countries to place their trust and in return we always guarantee them a safe, reliable and comfortable journey and this we would guarantee," he said.

The board chairman of GTSC, Muhammed Manjang said the historical friendly relations between The Gambia and Bissau has significantly influenced the signing of the MOU between GTSC and the Ministry of Transport of Guinea. This, he said will really reinforce the service the company started in the past three weeks.

The GTSC board chairperson also expressed his appreciation for the time and effort by the two parties to ensuring that the signing of the agreement comes to fruition.

Also speaking at the occasion, Dr. Bamba Banjai, director general, Department of Licensing and Road Transport of Guinea Bissau thanked the GTSC on behalf of the government of Guinea Bissau for the initiative.

"We thank the government of The Gambia for all the efforts for them to reach the agreement". He also talked about the longstanding blood relations between The Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

"This initiative is a welcome one for both countries," he said. According to him, the initiative will help the populations of both countries. We are always ready and with open hands to give all support to this initiative. We want to help our people," he said, describing transport as one of most very important elements for development. He would like to thank the government of The Gambia and we want to thank the GTSC Company also and let them count on us," he said.

Speaking earlier, Momodou Zakaria Sowe, head of Traffic Operations at GTSC welcomed the Bissau-Guinean delegation. He said the occasion was necessitated to facilitate the movement of people and goods between The Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

About the GTSC

The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) is dedicated to meeting and exceeding customers' needs and expectations by providing affordable and more reliable transport for people traveling across the length and breathe of the country-from Banjul to Basse and Barra to Laminkoto.