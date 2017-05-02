Gambia: Sanna Joins Futty At Kelantan

Scorpions international winger Sanna Nyassi has joined his compatriot Mamadou 'Futty' Danso at Malaysian Super League club Kelantan FA.

The 28-year-old, who has been a free agent since leaving Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes in January 2016, is one of the first signings by the club who seek to bolster their squad before the start of the league second round in July.

Kelantan Football Association adviser Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the Gambian was snapped up as a replacement for a striker who departed the club and that the Bwiam-born will be used as a center forward.

"Sanna Nyassi has been registered as a striker to replace Alessandro Celin when the second registration window opens in mid-May," Annuar Musa told reporters at the Gambian's unveiling.

However, Sanna's signing will be officially confirmed only after he has undergone and passed medical and fitness test as he has been inactive for over two years with his last game coming for Earthquakes in a 2-1 loss away to FC Dallas.

The former Gambia Ports Authority wide man began his professional career in 2008 when he left to join Seattle Sounders before making moves to fellow MLS outfits Colorado Rapids, Montreal Impact and Chicago Fire.

He has scored 18 goals in 166 appearances in the Major League Soccer and has won two US Open Cup and Canadian Championship titles.

Kelantan currently lie fifth on the 12-team Malaysian Super League table with 16 points after 11 matches.

Sanna becomes the third Gambian to currently ply his trade in the Southeast Asian country after Mohamadou Sumareh (Pahang) and Futty Danso.