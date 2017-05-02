Gambian Workers Mark Labour Day

Thousands of workers in The Gambia have gathered at the Independent Stadium on Monday, in Bakau, to mark the International Workers' Day.

The day, also known as the May Day, is marked on May 1 every year. It is a day when labour unions often demand better working conditions.

Addressing workers at the Independent Stadium in Bakau, the minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Henry Gomez stated that people especially workers should use the opportunity to wisely make new friends, no matter how and where they work or come from. He told workers that the New Gambia and the way forward is for them to work together as a united nation and people.

The theme for this year's celebration in the Gambia is: "One Nation One People for Building of The Gambia".

The Youth and Sports Minister further said that the theme of the occasion has come at the right time as they had just witnessed some difficult times that have direct impact on their lives today and in the future.

He went on to challenge all the workers to wisely use the opportunity to make new friends no matter which tribe or political party they belong to.

"We have a responsibility to unit our people and build our motherland. Therefore, my ministry will continue to organise events of this nature with a view to uniting our people and strengthening the brotherly ties that bond us together," he said.

For her part, Dr. Isatou Touray, the minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment noted that the theme is indeed appreciated as it calls for national unity for the realisation of our collective dreams.

She said further that 1st May each year, stands out as the date designated for workers of the world for fraternal interchange of greetings and celebrations worldwide. She said the day stands for the solidarity of the working class of the world, thus serving the purpose for which it was originally designated as a labour holiday, which is to act as a harbinger of a future of freedom, peace and justice for all.

According to her, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) since 1919, has been at the forefront in the pursuit of universal poverty reduction, social justice and equal opportunity through social dialogue and strong tripartism.

She told workers that the government of The Gambia recognises that the country's most critical resource is its people, who she said are not only the drivers of its development but also at the pinnacle of its development agenda. She also added that the government will tackle head on anything that threatens to constrain the providers of labour to occupy their rightful position in the country's development process as they are the bedrock of its very existence.

Ebrima Gaba Cham, secretary of The Gambia National Trade Union said that May Day celebrations are not only for festivities but also an occasion that provide us an opportunity for sober reflection and renewal of adherence to the principles upon which the international accords and protocols are premised.

He added that the occasion is virtually a stick taking of the conditions which the producers of the nation's wealth have to endure in upholding and promoting the principles of justice, equal remuneration for work of equal value, safe and healthy work conditions through appropriate policy orientation.

Cham mentioned that, as partners in development, this day serve as a forum to make sober reflections of their achievements and challenges in the previous year and to make projections for the future, noting that this however, demands certain responsibilities including discipline and hard work.

He finally called on all the workers to renew and reaffirm their adherence to the principles and practices in accordance with work standards.