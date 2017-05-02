Gambia: Alleged NIA Impersonator Absent in Court On Trial Day

A man who is battling a six-count charge including impersonating as a National Intelligence Agency (NIA) operative has failed to appear in court on his trial day, last Thursday.

Yankuba Sawaneh's absence in court had also led to adjournment of the case, even though the court confirmed that Mr. Sawaneh had written a letter of absence permission to attend a two-week seminar.

Under trial before Magistrate Isatou Dabo at the Banjul Magistrates' Court, prosecutors levied four charges of false representation and two of false pretence on Mr. Sawaneh. He is accused of falsely representing himself to Modou Njie as an officer of Gambia's defunct National Intelligence Agency and collected D30, 000 for his unconditional release from the NIA.

He is also accused of falsely representing himself to Musa Taal as an officer of the National Intelligence Agency and collected D5, 000 for the same purpose as above. Sometime in April, 2016, at Serrekunda, Mr. Sawaneh is also accused of falsely representing himself as an officer of the National Intelligence Agency to Malick Faal and collected D30, 000 from him to release one Modou Njie. Prosecutors further charge Mr. Sawaneh with falsely representing himself as an officer of the National Intelligence Agency to Fa Bakary Barrow and collected D5, 000 from him to release one Musa Taal.

By false pretence, Mr. Sawaneh is charged with intent to defraud and obtained D30, 000 from Malick Faal and D5, 000 from Fa Bakary Barrow. He denied all the charges. The magistrate granted him bail in the sum of D150, 000 with two Gambian sureties.

The case is adjourned to 15th, 2017 for hearing.