Gambia: UNDP Rep. Says Empretec Can Facilitate Untapped Capital, Human Skills

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative, has said that the Empretec - an integrated capacity building programme that provide demand-driven training and business development services to existing entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs- can facilitate effective mobilisation of untapped capital and human skills and lead to diverse manufacturing activities.

Addressing young entrepreneurs and members of the business community at the opening of the National Entrepreneurship Development Center in Bakau last week, Madam Ade Mamonyane Lekoetje said creating macro, small and medium enterprises is important for greater employment opportunities and the promotion of more equitable distribution of national income.

The main objective of the Empretec programme is to unleash the growth potential of Micro, Small and Medium Size Enterprises (MSMEs) and farmers, inculcate entrepreneurial mind set in key decision makers of private firms, senior government officials and employees of various institutions to improve performance on the job and facilitate expansion and sustainability in their businesses.

This is done through an integrated entrepreneurship training workshops and a comprehensive range of business development services. The project is being implemented with the application of the Empretec model- already tested and proven in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East under the guidance of UNCTAD. This model utilizes a refined and targeted set of tools that includes the transformation of attitudinal and behavioural mindset to enhance entrepreneurial competencies.

Madam Lekoetje said if well distributed the programme can support the growth of villages, small towns and economically lagging regions. "The Empretec model promotes entrepreneurship and capital formation by mobilizing from the public and private sectors for investment and generate employment and reduce poverty," she said.

According to her, the project is bringing transformational change in unleashing the growth potential of micro and small-scale enterprises through skills training and provision of a comprehensive range of business advisory services.

"The Empretec programme in The Gambia is anchored at GIEPA and started in September 2014. The centre has conducted 21 training sessions across the country, trained 540 entrepreneurs and 160 farmers up to date. It is providing business advisory services to 331 existing and start-up businesses for this year."

Madam Lekoetje further told the gathering that although much have been achieved by the project, a lot still need to be done to sustainably harness all the potential contribution of entrepreneurship and enterprises to growth, poverty reduction and prosperity in The Gambia. "The upkeep and maintenance is crucial. We have to maintain this as a center of excellence in promoting and strengthening national capacities in entrepreneurship and business advisory services."