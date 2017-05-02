Gambia: Court to Rule Whether Prima Facie Case Was Established in Alleged Assault Trial

Magistrate Isatou Dabo of Banjul Magistrates' Court last Thursday adjourned an alleged assault case involving one Salieu John to 8 May when she would deliver a ruling on whether the prosecution has established a prima facie case against Mr. John, who is standing trial on assault causing actual bodily harm.

The court took the decision following the third prosecution witness, Jabou Ndure's conclusion of her evidence under cross-examination. The prosecution had announced that it has closed its case and did not intend to call any witness immediately after the witness ended her evidence.

Magistrate Dabo then said the court will make a ruling to see whether a case was made against Mr. John or not.

Prior to the announcement, the prosecutor applied that his witness, Jabou Ndure; who earlier testified in English now prefers to speak in Wolof. This application was objected by Mr. John's defence counsel, arguing that the witness cannot change course in the middle of the river. He said being a police officer for three years; the witness cannot play games on the court.

The prosecuting officer however urged the court to grant his application as his witness can testify best in Wolof which was granted by the trial magistrate, saying she did it for the interest of justice and fair trial.

Under cross-examination, the witness, Jabou Ndure agreed that she did not investigate the case nor did she obtain any cautionary or voluntary statements from Mr. John. She said she did not know much about the case and did not also know how many times the complaint went for treatment at the hospital.

Hearing continues on 8th May for ruling.