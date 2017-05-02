Gambia: GPU to Celebrate World Press Freedom Day On Wednesday

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) will on Wednesday join the rest of the world to commemorate World Press Freedom Day. May 3, is set aside to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession. The Theme for this year's celebration is; 'Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media's Role in Advancing Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies'.

Saikou Jammeh, secretary general, Gambia Press Union, said they are very proud to be associated with this day. "We commemorate it because it's the day in which we reflect and also remember those colleagues who had been with us and one way or the other could no longer be with us."

He said the day will start in a form of procession and the assembling point would be at the Traffic Lights junction and walk in the streets of Kairaba Avenue to the offices of Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructures, where they will present a Position Paper on Freedom of Expression to the minister of Information.

"GPU has already developed position paper and entails the reforms that we want to collaborate with the government to conduct in the New Gambia."

Jammeh said World Press Freedom is a day for journalists to take stance to condemn those acts that seek to suppress their freedom, adding that they will also look at the opportunities they have as journalists. "We will chart a way forward for this profession and look inward and see a thing that needs to be corrected and to mobilize or to create a way around the promotion of press freedom."

SG Jammeh said that Gambia Press Union has taken ownership of World Press Freedom Day because of the contribution that the founding fathers of the GPU played in the processes to the declaration of May 3, as World Press Freedom Day by United Nations.

He said the theme look in to the roles that the journalists play in promoting a peaceful society that is very inclusive. "In the Gambia, this theme cannot be more timely and relevant given the fact that there has been a chachool of Journalism and Digital Media at the University of the Gambia.