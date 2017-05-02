Gambia: City Limit Radio Equips Staff On Fundamental Rights, Freedom

The management of City Limit Radio (CLR) last Wednesday commenced its capacity building for staff at the radio station's office along Kairaba Avenue. The 18-day training dubbed; 'Training on the Basics of the Protection of Fundamental Right and Freedom as per the Constitution of the Gambia', is being sponsored through the EU-UNESCO project.

Addressing the gathering, Baboucarr Cham, the general manager City Limit Radio, said the constitution of The Gambia is very unique in the sense that it begins with the name of God.

According to him, the strength, cohesion, health and wealth as a nation were expressed at the very beginning of the 1997 constitution, saying as a media house, their focused was to collaborate with stakeholders towards national development.

Cham exphasised that the media is expected to serve as the watchdog of society and that the key component of the training was based on civic journalism.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Halifa Sallah , the National Assembly Member for Serekunda, who officially opened the training, outlined that advocacy journalism is indispensible in any democracy. According to him, the City Limit has decided to orchestrate advocacy journalism.

"What is happening is just to articulate what is embedded in our constitution. The purpose of gathering information is to be able to use it for the benefit of all, " he added.

Papa Momodou Njie, the EU-UNESCO project coordinator, reminded journalists, whose role is crucial to the development of any soceity. "That is why the whole county is depending on you," Njie said.

The EU-UNESCO project coordinator advised journalists to be specialised in their profession. This, he added, would help them to be able to use any skills they learned in that area of specialization.

According to him, training becomes useless if after the training one failed to us it.

Other speakers at the ceremony included; Penda Gibril Joof, the executive secretary at the Alternative Dispute Resolution Sectariate and Dawda Jallow, a legal practitioner, who also is the lead trainer.

During the 18-day training, participants are expected to cover section 1,2 and 4 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia. The training is being conducted in English, Mandinka and Wolof languages.