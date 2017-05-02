Gambia: Police Prosecutors Trained On Hipccl

Participants drawn from The Gambia Police Investigation and Prosecution Units were recently trained on issues such as Handling of Investigation and Prosecution of Children in Conflict with the Law (HIPCCL) at the University of The Gambia Law Faculty in Kanifing.

Organized by the Institution for the Advancement of Children Rights (IACR) in collaboration with the Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the forum was meant to build the capacities of police investigators and prosecutors especially on child related investigation and prosecution cases.

Addressing the gathering, Barrister Malick H.B. Jallow, the founder of the IACR, gave an insight into the modules the participants would be exposed to during the training, saying they will cover issues relevant to the job as police investigators and prosecutors so as to map out ways and strategies in addressing those gaps.

Jallow noted that the training would also help them build their knowledge and understanding of key instruments on best practices and international standards.

The IACR, he went on, is meant to provide legal services for children in conflict with the law, hence when children are charged, IACR provides legal representation without any cost.

According to him, they also organised capacity building and awareness rising forums for not only children, but stakeholders in the justice delivery system as well.

"I expect the participants to be better equipped on knowledge and understanding of key legal instruments necessary in their work, close the gaps of fundamental problems as well as share the knowledge gained," he pointed out.

For his part, Lamin Jaiteh, a representative of the IGP, underscored the importance of the training, adding that such initiative would go a long way in creating better understanding of prosecution and investigation of child crime cases through investigations that lead to prosecution.

Abubacarr Senghore, Dean of the Law Faculty at UTG, acknowledged the role of the police in maintaining or ensuring internal security, saying their role is key in society.

The training, he added, would further avail the police with the requisite knowledge to do their work professionally. He thus thanked IACR for the laudable move.