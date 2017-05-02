2 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Alleged Drug Trafficker Denies Cannabis Being Found in His Possession

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Drug prosecutors have levied a prohibited drug possession and drug trafficking charges against Ebrima Jarju at the Foni Sibanor Narcotics Court, but Mr. Jarju denied the charges, saying the suspected cannabis were not his and that none of the alleged substance was found in his possession after a search by narcotics officers.

Mr. Jarju is being tried by Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye in which he is charge of being found in possession and trafficking of 109g and 9mg of cannabis Resin (Hashish) on 16th March, 2017, at the Yellitenda ferry terminal. He had pleaded not guilty on both charges.

Inspector H. Bah, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency prosecuting officer applied for adjournment of the case to enable them to bring their first witness to testify.

The magistrate granted his application and adjourned the case to Tuesday 2nd May.

Gambia

UNDP Rep. Says Empretec Can Facilitate Untapped Capital, Human Skills

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative, has said that the Empretec - an integrated… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.