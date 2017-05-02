Gambia: Alleged Drug Trafficker Denies Cannabis Being Found in His Possession

Drug prosecutors have levied a prohibited drug possession and drug trafficking charges against Ebrima Jarju at the Foni Sibanor Narcotics Court, but Mr. Jarju denied the charges, saying the suspected cannabis were not his and that none of the alleged substance was found in his possession after a search by narcotics officers.

Mr. Jarju is being tried by Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye in which he is charge of being found in possession and trafficking of 109g and 9mg of cannabis Resin (Hashish) on 16th March, 2017, at the Yellitenda ferry terminal. He had pleaded not guilty on both charges.

Inspector H. Bah, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency prosecuting officer applied for adjournment of the case to enable them to bring their first witness to testify.

The magistrate granted his application and adjourned the case to Tuesday 2nd May.