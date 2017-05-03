Photo: Stella Cherona/The Nation

Samuel Abisai, who won Sh221 million in the SportPesa mega jackpot, fields questions from journalists after being unveiled in Nairobi.

Sportpesa mega jackpot winner, Samuel Abisai, 28, did not have a rosy childhood. His life as a tailor and salesman has not been smooth either.

He was born in Sichilai village in Kakamega County to a family of 12 children and parents who crafted and sold sisal ropes for a living.

At age 6, Abisai started hawking polythene bags, as his parents focused on educating the older children with the hope that they would change the family's financial situation.

His parents even entrusted him to a non governmental organisation -- Compassion, which financed his education and gave him upkeep, until he was able to work as a salesman at a Chinese Company, months after completing his studies at the University of Nairobi.

On Sunday night though, his life changed, when he was called by the Sportpesa chief executive Ronald Karauri. The news was that he was the winner of Sh221,301,602 for predicting the outcomes of 17 listed games. It is the biggest payout in African history.

EXCITING WINDFALL

"After the end of the French top flight Ligue 1 clash between Dijon FCO at home to Bordeaux ended 0-0 as I had guessed, I decided to go out with a friend, assured that I would get the Sh41m bonus, which to me, was already an exciting windfall," he said.

"While we were at a petrol station discussing how we would spend the money, the call from the SportPesa chief executive came and he told me that the two remaining games of the week's jackpot had turned out just as I predicted. All I could do was jump and scream, to the amazement of bodaboda riders who were around," he added.

He did not watch the games -- the North London English Premier League derby of Tottenham Hotspur hosting Arsenal and the Italian Series A clash between Inter Milan and Napoli -- as he was already celebrating with his friend.

Sportpesa unveiled Mr Abisai as the first Kenyan ever to win the jackpot that was started in September 2016.

SH41 MILLION

Also unveiled during the function held at the Carnivore was Bonus winner, Ahmed Ali who goes home with Sh41 million.

Mr Abisai was treated to a red carpet ceremony and a limousine ride from his house in Kasarani, where he has been living with his younger brother, to Carnivore, where a luncheon was held.

He was accompanied by his two sisters and three brothers.

Mr Abisai, who could not comprehend the sudden change in his life said he would help his brother, Jacob to set up a sports academy in Kakamega, uplift the life of his parents and help his community.

"My life will definitely change. I will expand my tailoring business which has been my side hustle," he said, adding that his family has stood by him through thick and thin.

"Since we were young, my brother who is a sports person has been helping us pursue sports and through him, I was able to play in some local teams. He has always had a passion for sports and I think this is the best opportunity for him to pursue his dreams," he said.

WON SH30,000

This is the second time he has won from betting. Last December, he won Sh30,000. And he has so far placed a bet on a jackpot four times.

To win the Sh221 million, he bet twice and spent only Sh200. He said he has lost only Sh1,000 since he started betting in 2016.

Mr Abisai, who said he would not continue betting but advised people to keep betting, also said he would not change his friends, and hoped to make more.

Mr Karauri said the winners would go home with the entire amounts, as the proposal by the Finance Bill to tax 50 per cent has not taken effect.

FINANCIAL ADVICE

"We have in place a programme to ensure that the winners are taken through financial advice. We want to ensure that come two or three years from now, he will still look like someone who won Sh221 million or even better," said Mr Karauri.

As soon as Mr Abisai was unveiled, he started receiving congratulatory messages through his social media accounts especially Facebook.

Bonus winner Ahmed Ali, 24, who has been working in Dubai said he arrived in the country on April 28 and placed his bet on the jackpot.

"I am amazed and all I can say is that I am just lucky. This thing is real," he said, as he congratulated Abisai.

Two months ago, two Kenyans were announced the winners of Sh62 million. Quinter Chemei Nimo and Julius Kerich shared the amount after correctly predicting the outcome of 16 matches in the Mega Jackpot Games.