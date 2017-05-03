Uganda: Nsibambi Goal Edges KCCA Closer to League Title

Kampala — KCCA will successfully defend the Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) title on Saturday if they beat Kirinya-Jinja and SC Villa fail to pick maximum points at Soana on the same day.

Yesterday's 1-0 victory over JMC Hippos at Kakindu Stadium, facilitated by a second half strike from substitute Derrick Nsibambi, left manager Mike Mutebi's KCCA within so much touching distance of the title they can scent it.

The defending champions have now opened a five-point lead on Villa at the summit to 54, with a game in hand on the second-placed Jogoos and four to go overall.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa's Villa can only prevent KCCA from wrapping up the title on Saturday, assuming the aforementioned win against Kirinya-Jinja on the same day, if they they themselves beat Soana at Kavumba.

Short of that and Mutebi will make it a second successive league title with KCCA, which would also be only his second major silverware in top level football management.

After yesterday, victory for KCCA against Kirinya-Jinja on Saturday would see them go to 57 points, while defeat for Villa at Soana would mathematically rule the Jogoos out of the race.

Actually, the above would confirm KCCA as champions with three games to spare since Villa wouldn't surpass them even if they won their remaining two matches.

Mutebi rotated a number of his players, giving the likes of Vincent Kayizzi and Noel Nasasira among others a starting role.

But with the hosts holding steady in Jinja, the KCCA manager hauled off Nasasira at half time for the match winner and like he did against Al-Masry in the Confederation Cup and Uganda Cup all season, Nsibambi delivered.

With the clock ticking away, skipper Denis Okot weighted in his customary cross, which Geoffrey Sseeunkuma brushed on for Nsibambi to do the rest on 68 minutes.

The already relegated JMC put up a spirited fight but KCCA held firm.

But there still some time for a section of JMC fans, unhappy with some of the refereeing decisions, to pelt some objects at match officials, forcing police to disperse them with teargas.

At Lugogo Nelson Ssenkatuka and second half substitute Dan Isiagi scored to hand Proline all three points in the 2-1 victory over Bul. Yunus Sibira scored Bul's goal.

It was a day of braces at Wankululuku as Owen Kasule and Juma Balinya each grabbed their own in Lweza's 4-2 victory over Express to move out of the relegation zone. Saddam Juma scored Express' consolation double.

AZAM UPL YESTERDAY RESULTS

Lweza 4-2 Express

JMC Hippos 0-1 KCCA

Bright Stars 0-0 Vipers

URA 1-1 Kirinya-Jinja

Proline 2-1 Bul

Club P W D L F A Pts

Kcca 26 16 6 4 48 23 54

Sc Villa 27 13 10 4 42 26 49

Vipers 27 12 10 5 29 16 46

URA FC 27 9 15 3 35 23 42

Express 26 10 10 6 35 30 40

Soana 26 10 9 7 32 27 39

Onduparaka 26 9 11 6 26 33 38

Proline 26 7 13 6 34 34 34

Bright Stars 27 5 15 7 22 26 30

Police 27 7 9 11 25 36 30

Bul FC 27 7 8 12 22 28 29

Kirinya 26 5 13 8 13 15 28

Lweza 27 5 13 9 26 30 28

Saints 26 6 9 11 20 30 27

Sadolin 26 5 11 10 14 21 26

JMC 27 0 10 17 18 43 10

Top Scorers

Player Goals Club

Geoffrey Sserunkuma 18 KCCA

Shaban Mohammad 12 Onduparaka

Emmanuel Okwi 10 SC Villa

Tony Odur 10 Vipers SC