Uganda: Paralympic Boss to Lobby for Uganda

Kampala — Uganda Paralympic Committee president Mpindi Bumali has vowed to use his new post on the African committee to see Uganda make strides in disability sport.

Mpindi was elected a board member representing the 29 English-speaking countries on the African Paralympic Committee.

Angola's Leonel da Rocha Pinto retained his sit at the helm of the continental body during the April 19 assembly in Luanda.

Mpindi said according to the discussions, Uganda is still stuck on the infamous list of Sub-Saharan African countries lagging behind in Paralympic sport, mainly due to lack of government interest.

He thus cited three priority areas where Uganda must improve as a result of his new post: technical staff, facilities and participation.

"Uganda lags behind due to lack of technical officials; I'll lobby for more training courses for classifiers, coaches, referees, among others; lack of facilities is another big problem," Mpindi said.

Regarding participation, Mpindi said poor countries like Uganda miss out on important events staged in Canada, for instance, where only a ticket would cost US$2300.

"We can convince the International Paralympics Committee to bring such events in East Africa which can be accessed by most African members and those from other continents," Mpindi said.

Equally important, he said, is the need to boost fundraising because the Ugandan attitude towards disability sport is still unfavourable.

As such, a nine-member committee will visit different countries, including Uganda, to engage the respective heads of state. Kenya and Rwanda have greatly benefitted from their representation on the African body.