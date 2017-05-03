Photo: Bill Oketch/Daily Monitor

The vice chancellor of Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono, Rev Canon Dr John Senyonyi prays during the ground breaking ceremony of Uganda Christian Institute last year.

Lira — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has directed Uganda Christian Institute (UCI) in Lira to vacate and demolish part of the institute that is said to have been extended into a wetland.

In a ceremony that was commissioned by the Vice Chancellor Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono, Rev Canon John Senyonyi last year, UCI opened up a new site at Gwengabara village, Adekokwok Sub-county in Lira District as it seeks to expand the institute.

However, NEMA claims that the facility encroached on the adjacent stream and wants UCI to vacate the premise and demolish the structures with effect since it is in a wetland.

Mr Joseph Ongol, a commissioner at the Ministry of Environment, told Daily Monitor in an interview that authorities at UCI persistently put up buildings and wall fencing inside a wetland adjacent to the school, despite written warnings.

"We have directed them to remove the fencing immediately and have got them committed in writing to vacate the premise in less than two months," Mr Ongol said.

When contacted, the management of UCI declined to speak to this newspaper saying it was not justifiable to discuss the fate of the institute in media although a staff at the institute admitted that the facility had been served a warning note by NEMA.

When this newspaper visited UCI disputed cite, there were new buildings coming up as well as a wall built to cut through part of the stream to fence the facility.

According to Mr Ongol, should UCI fail to honour the grace period offered to them, a legal proceeding will be instituted against the school and have the structures forcefully demolished.