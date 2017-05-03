Uganda: Moroto Hospital Stuck With Shs800 Million

Moroto — Authorities at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital are making a haste move to use Shs800 million meant for the construction of additional staff houses before the end of this financial year.

According to Mr Geoffrey Mawa, the principal administrator of Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, the hospital received the money in September last year to facilitate the construction of staff quarters.

Mr Mawa blamed the delay by the hospital authorities to spend the money on the previous hospital management that he accused of spending more time in internal fights.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Sunday, Mr Mawa said the current hospital management is struggling to ensure that the money is well utilised.

"We are seriously looking for the consultant before the constructor is got because if we are to delay, the hospital will lose the money yet some of our staff are renting," he said.

The hospital, which was recently given a face-lift at a cost of about Shs25b, is currently struggling to deliver services to the people of Karamoja amid challenges such as lack of a scanner, surgeons and staff houses.

The health facility that serves hundreds of patients in Karamoja, Teso, Sebei and part of Kenya, lacks a surgeon following the interdiction of Dr Filbert Nyeko, who also served as its director.

Dr Nyeko is said to have been interdicted by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine on allegations of financial mismanagement.

The interdiction was recommended by State House health monitoring team.