Uganda: Lira Settle for Temporary Structure As Akii Bua Stadium

Lira — Having been promised a state of the art facility to replace the John Akii Bua stadium, residents of Lira district and the Lango subregion will have to settle for something a lot less in the meantime.

Works on the 48-acre piece of land is taking longer than anticipated with the Education and Sports Ministry and Lira Municipality now agreeing on a temporary structure as the district seeks to sustain various sporting activities.

"The former Aki Bua Stadium was taken over by the ministry of health. And we know there are lots of sports activities taking place in the Lango subregion so one of the objectives was to have a temporary playing field," explained Commissioner for Sports Omara Apita after inspecting preliminary works at the new grounds last week.

The promise

President Museveni in 2010 promised the region a new stadium after Ministry of health reclaimed the land on which the old stadium stood.

Works however only commenced in March last year with preliminary works including access roads and levelling of green space concluded.

Officials from Lira district are now confident of using the temporary fields starting next month.

"We you look at the space where we have cut to fill we might have to design it and should be ready in not more than a month," explained Hudson Omoko the Lira District engineer.

According to Omoko, Shs575m has so far been used for the initial works.

But with designs of the stadium yet to be completed and government unable to secure funds for the stadium, it remains unclear when work on the main stadium will be commence.