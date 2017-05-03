Top three Nigerian artistes, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Maleek Berry are billed to take America by storm as they perform at the 2017 edition of Made in America festival.

The festival, which will be headlined by Jay-Z, J. Cole and The Chainsmokers, will take place from September 2 through 3 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia. Other performers include Solange, Sampha, Pusha T, DMX, Francis and The Lights, Broods, Ugly god, Yung Lean, and Rapsody.

Also, the likes of Downtown Boys, Queen of Jeans, Kap Slap, Nick Grant, Beach Slang, Migos, Kaskade, Little Dragon, DJ Mustard, Cash Cash, Marian Hill, Stormzy, BURNS, Run the Jewels, Marshmello are on the line up of music acts that will thrill guests at the festival.

The festival was founded in 2012 by Jay-Z, a rapper, record producer and business mogul, in a bid to bring together music and culture. The event features several stages that host live music from a wide range of genres including hip-hop, rock, pop, RnB, and electronic dance music.

The inaugural Made in America festival grossed $5 million in ticket sales and attracted nearly 80,000 people. Wizkid reportedly has a distribution deal with Sony/RCA while Tiwa Savage has a similar arrangement with Roc Nation.