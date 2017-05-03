3 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kololo Miss Out As Ndejje Make Semis

By Darren Allan Kyeyune & Innocent Ndawula

Kampala — The recent persistent rains determined the fixture line-up for the semifinals of this year's UCA Girls Schools' Twenty20 Cricket Week Championship.

From struggling to field on wet fields to batting 10 overs an innings, such has been the case in all Group Stage matches.

In the end, 2015 champions Kololo SS shockingly missed out on making the last four after losing their final Group A match by six wickets to holders Jinja SS at Lugogo Oval yesterday. Kololo, lost the battle for second place to Ndejje SS to qualified with three washouts worth 15 points each per tournament rules and win in five outings.

Ndejje will face Group B winners Masaka SS, who have vastly improved under coach Yusuf Nanga's tutelage, in the semifinal at Kyambogo.

Bottom during the 2014 edition, Masaka are close to maiden silverware after rollercoaster spurred by Immaculate Nakisuyi, Irene Alumo and Jane Baluka.

Holders Jinja, in an eighth successive semifinal against Ndejje, are pursuing a sixth title in eight editions under coach Habib

