Uganda: Micho Tips KCCA to Defy Odds in 'Tough' Confederation Group

Kampala — In what looks like a bold and audacious prediction, Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic believes Caf Confederation Cup representatives - KCCA - will win all the three home games and make it to the lucrative quarters.

The statement, from a man who guided Sudanese side Al-Hilal (in 2011) and South African side Orlando Pirates (in 2006) to the continental semis, is logical but the nature of KCCA's group opponents; Rivers United, Club Africain and Fus Rabat sends shivers down the spine of any club supporter.

"It is a tough, competitive but very playable group. KCCA will win all home matches and then look for something to pick away like in Nigeria. I was with Uganda Cranes the last time we won against the Super Eagles in Nigeria," the 47-year-old Serb revealed.

Micho says KCCA's engagement with Arab clubs and one from West Africa will have a huge bearing on the national team games especially with ties against Egypt and Ghana coming up.

"Having in mind that some of the players are contenders to play for Uganda Cranes those matches will be perfect rehearsal; Morocco and Tunisia for Egypt and Nigeria for Ghana," he added.

He warns KCCA management not to sit on their laurels after achieving the historic feat that came with Shs990m bounty if they want to progress from the group stage and earn more money.

"With Orlando Pirates and Al Hilal, we reached the semis with top class club organization led by great masters of football management.

The players were dedicated, committed and hardworking whereas the amazing supporters pushed us to stretch over all human and sports limits," Micho reminisced.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP KCCA FIXTURES

May 12-14: FUS Rabat v KCCA

May 23-24: KCCA v Club Africain

June 3-4: KCCA v Rivers United

June 20-21: Rivers United v KCCA

July 1-2: KCCA v FUS Rabat

July 8-9: Club Africain v KCCA