East Africa: Why We Must Reset Uganda's Economy

Photo: Mark Keith Muhumuza/Daily Monitor

An illustration shows facilities that the Gulu Logistics Hub will have.

In 2009, my wife and I met Mr Gordon Wavamunno to brief him on the preparation for the Akamai Success Series breakfast where he was due to speak. When we told Mr Wavamunno the people who had spoken at previous events, he singled out Mr Andrew Rugasira of Good African Coffee.

The excitement with which Mr Wavamunno spoke about Mr Rugasira was impossible to miss.

In his opinion, Mr Rugasira's business had tangible products unlike many Ugandan businesses that seem to sell nothing.

At a dinner organised by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in 2014 to bid farewell to Ms Allen Kagina who had been the Commissioner General, the guest speaker was Mr Rugasira who spoke with remarkable candour.

Stunning revelation

Without being prompted, stunning the audience, he said that several years back he reported to Ms Kagina that he had not been paying taxes as the law required.

But last week, URA briefly closed down his Good African Coffee, claiming that the man who previously reported himself to them was now dodging them. The good news is that an understanding between the tax body and Mr Rugasira has been reached, giving him some relief.

URA could be right that Mr Rugasira has been dodging them, but the question is: Can any tax defaulter willingly report themselves to the URA of today like he did years ago?

Last month I met a lady who was out of employment because the project she was working for had closed shop.

Two weeks later I travelled to Mbale to speak to more than 70 people who are losing jobs by end of June due to another project closure. Just the other week, I was in Kampala counselling workers who were being laid off as a result of a minor restructuring.

On April 26, the Parliament asked government to declare a State of Emergency in districts affected by prolonged famine. It is estimated that about 5.5 million people are in danger.

Economic hitches

Basing on what I see; Uganda is facing an unprecedented economic ill wind. Many years ago, when a person lost a job they could turn to business for survival. But this might not be possible anymore with URA playing hide and seek games with traders.

When business failed, they would resort to agriculture. But agriculture is now battered by drought; and the rains that came, brought army worms with them at a time when army veterans are in charge of agricultural extension services.

Much as these are turbulent times, the next few months provide an opportunity for government to reset the economy. Resetting the economy requires bold and imaginative steps.

The two areas where Uganda could quickly reap from its comparative advantage are tourism and agriculture. Unfortunately, tourism suffers greatly when security matters are dramatised or used for personal survival. Shutting down the Internet on a whim also affects tourism. The inability of Uganda Tourism Board to address strategic bottlenecks such as low skill levels and marketing of the country are all things that are within the power of the government to address.

Farmers have not improved the way they do business nor has the intervention of government helped.

Beyond agriculture and tourism, government has to do much better than what it is doing now to spur local enterprise. We hope the Buy Uganda Build Uganda policy will produce results.

Situation of SMEs

The management of Uganda's economy has pushed the small local enterprises to fight in the same ring with heavyweight multinational enterprises; and indeed, local enterprises have been injured, and others died.

Careful thought and action are required to rebuild local enterprise, whether at the level of producer and marketing cooperative societies or private companies.

The local content requirement developed for the oil and gas sector should apply to other sectors too, if we are to positively reset our economy.

Must do

If Ugandans are to reset or fix what has gone wrong in the economy, government must play a leading role in facilitating economic activities, especially in agriculture and tourism. And it has to do much better than what it is doing now to spur local enterprise in both sectors.