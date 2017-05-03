Uganda: Maize Shortage Raises Price of Poultry Feeds

Kampala — The current scarcity of maize in the country has driven many smallholder poultry farmers out of business due to the increasing prices of poultry feeds.

The price of maize bran, a key byproduct of maize that is an essential ingredient in maize feed, has gone up.

Lawrence Mugerwa, 52, who has reared chicken for the past 15 years, says he has not made any profit on selling chickens since December 2016, when he sold 180 birds. He blamed this on the rising price of feeds.

Harriet Nalugwa, proprietor of Arizona Feeds in Kampala, said Uganda's export of maize to Kenya and Tanzania has created a shortage leading to a hike in prices by traders who buy from large scale farmers.

"Presently a kilogramme of maize is Shs1,600, up from Shs600 and who knows, it could go up to Shs2,000 by the time they read the budget, if government doesn't offer incentives to import maize bran," she said.

A maize crisis in Kenya at the end of last year excited Ugandan farmers after prices rose dramatically to meet demand in the neigbouring country.

However, a sustained drought in much of sub-Saharan Africa where maize is a key staple and the recent invasion of the fall army worm are believed to have affected at least 60 districts in Uganda and devastated the crop in at least 20 countries in the region.

This has raised fears of a negative impact on the food value chain ranging from maize meal for direct human consumption to livestock and poultry feeds.

Balancing the supply and demand between humans and animals is a delicate act given that millers have to satisfy both markets says Ms Nalugwa.

Market prices

According to Ms Nalugwa, 50 kilogrammes of pallet feeds for broilers has doubled in price from Shs80,000 ($22.8) to Shs133,000 ($38).

Mixed feeds from downtown with silver fish now trades at Shs150,000, up from Shs120,000. The sharp increase has forced some farmers to abandon rooster farming.

As at February 2017, Uganda had exported more than 28,000 tonnes of maize worth $14 million to the region, but projections for this year are not as rosy.

According to the ministry of Agriculture, so far Shs4.5 billion has been set aside by the government to deal with the army worm invasion.

Currently, prices of both chicken and eggs in the market have significantly risen. A tray of eggs sells for between Shs8,500 ($2.4), Shs10,000 ($2.8) in local markets around Kampala and grocery stores.

The price of chicken has jumped from an average Shs10,000 for a three-week old broiler in local markets to between Shs15,000 and Shs20,000.