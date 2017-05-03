Zimbabwe: 'Roooger! Over, Over Standby!' the Voice That Won a Nation

Cde Dickson "Chinx" Chingaira Makoni is a household name in Zimbabwe. A gallant veteran of the liberation struggle and a talented vocalist, his music has carried the mood and aspirations of the nation, both in the pre and post-independent period.

Many know Cde Chinx through his songs, his low husky baritone is instantly recognisable and his image, ever donning a black beret, is quite iconic.

But few have had the privilege of learning about the history of this important musician, who risked his life for the country and continued to serve it through his numerous songs.

According to his son Deeds Chingaira, Cde Chinx was actually born Dick not Dickson as he has come to be known.

"My father, who you know as Cde Chinx was born September 27, 1955 in Makoni District, Rusape where he also grew up. He attended primary school there at Chigora Primary School between 1962 and 1967.

"He then went to Bulawayo for his secondary education at Bulawayo City College. I believe it was there where he was offered a place to go and study medicine abroad. Unfortunately, this failed to take place because he could not secure travel documentation and this affected his prospects for that self-development," he said

In 1974, Cde Chinx secured a job at an engineering plant in Msasa, Harare, where he was very unhappy due to ill-treatment by his white South African superior.

Spurred on by the fervour of the liberation struggle that had captured many young men and women who were eager to see a free Zimbabwe, Cde Chinx crossed over to Mozambique in the latter half of 1975.

"During the pre-independence era many youthful cadres took it upon themselves to grab the gun and head to the battlefield with a view to liberate Zimbabwe from the colonialists.

"My father went to war in the last quarter of 1975. He went to Mozambique and if my information is right, he was stationed at Chimoio where he received training and participated in the various activities as was the tradition," he said

A lover of music and a talented vocalist, Cde Chinx's talents were recognised soon after he joined the liberation movement and were put to important use.

"On account of his passion for music soon after he arrived in Mozambique, Cde Chinx took over leadership of the Takawira Choir, which was later named Zanla Choir from Cde Mhere Yarira MuZimbabwe who was transferred to another base site.

"Chiefly, his activities had to do with composing music with the political message. These songs would be used as a medium for transmitting war messages, for motivating the cadres who were on the battle front and also those who felt like giving up on the responsibility they had charged themselves with.

"I've been made to understand that this was quite a crucial role in the liberation struggle as music had a unique ability to inspire the comrades and ensure that they get their morale up and not give up hope during the arduous times.

"I can't competently state what inspired him to make such music, all I know is that he started singing at a very tender age and has always been extremely passionate about it," Deeds said.

After Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980 Cde Chinx continued to make music with an important message for the nation.

He would team up with Bennie Miller and Keith Farquharson to record his early Chimurenga hits "Ngorimba", "Zvikomborero" and "Nerudo".

The band would later include Don Gumbo of Ilanga and more hits were recorded between 1982 and 1987.

After a stint with Ilanga he moved on to join Mazana Movement Band and then Mazana Black Spirits. His most outstanding hit, "Roger Confirm", stayed on the then Radio 3's Hitpick charts for 25 weeks in 1989 and early 1990.

According to Deeds, Cde Chinx was strict about making music that spoke to national ideology. When Zimbabwe embarked on the land reform programme which was dubbed the Third Chimurenga he recorded the hit single "Hondo Yeminda" in support of the land reform programme.

"He was one of the pioneers of the Third Chimurenga and has been consistent in the application of his musical talent and his vocal capability towards critical issues that Zimbabweans find themselves in," Deeds, said.

Aside from music Cde Chinx was also involved in technical work. He worked for the ZBC as a transmission controller.

He later turned his efforts to farming, however, of late Deeds said, these activities have been compromised by ill health.

According to Deeds, Cde Chinx has always been an individual who likes to make use of his hands and is quite productive.

He is also a man with a large family

"My father was first married to Patricia, who is my mother. They met in 1976 while they were in Mozambique and have been together since. They have six children together though one of them, my brother, is late.

"He then met Catherine Mazuru who he was married to between 1986 and 1996 when she passed on. Together they had three children.

"In 1997, he was customarily married to Ntombizodwa Mangota and they have been together since then.

"Collectively he has had 15 children," he said.

The saying the apple doesn't fall far from the tree can be deemed true of Cde Chinx's children as some have followed in his musical footsteps.

"A few of my siblings have taken an inkling to music and ventured into the industry.

"My older brother Lenin, was the founder of a five-member group known as Slice. They were quite big in the Urban Grooves era and put out quite a few records.

"There is also Panashe Chingaira, the young man I am beginning to learn is quite an ardent hip hop artiste and he is doing well in his own regard.

"I also have another brother, Patricia's last born, who has taken into music lately and you should be hearing some of his works in due course," he said.

Music is an important medium of communicating with people. Friedrich Nietzsche once said that without it, life would be a mistake.

Cde Chinx's music is important to Zimbabwe not only through the inspirational messages it contains, but also as a record of history.

A legend within the Zimbabwean music industry, it is befitting that the Zimbabwe Music Awards, under the chairmanship of Joseph Nyadzayo donated a home to one of the national musical icons, Cde Chinx Chingaira in recognition of his continued service to Zimbabwe.