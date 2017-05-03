The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards is known for introducing new talent to the fore every year, and this year's awards ceremony will be no different.

The organisers have chosen to feature mainly up and coming talent at the 7th edition of the awards to be held this Saturday 6th May in London.

A spitting image of the late Andy Brown, Alex Brown is the multi-talented guitar player who is among the rising musicians that will perform at the Cumberland hotel this weekend.

"For the past seven years, guests to our previous events have had the opportunity to witness first-hand, upcoming gifted artists, and we want to keep that trend going," said events coordinator Nothando Ndebele.

Brown, who is aspiring to continue his father's legacy, will be joined in the line-up by gospel singer Dalia Majongwe, performing artist Bea Muzenda, bass-baritonist, Simon Shibambu and soulful jazz sensation Nandi.

Ndebele, who has overseen the selection of performers this year, said Alex, Dalia, Bea, Simon and Nandi are a wonderful addition to ZAA's talent pool that has featured artists such as Cynthia Mare, Tinashe Kachingwe, Tariro NeGitare, Chashe and Gemma Griffiths, among others over the years.

"Most of the artists that have featured at the ZimAchievers awards since its inauguration have been relatively unknown but are doing or have gone on to do amazing things," she said.

"We have the likes of Simon who has performed for the First Lady of China on her visit to London and, for Her Majesty the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Westminster Abbey.

"We also have Nandi whose dynamic and graceful voice has adorned the stage of venues such as The Royal Albert Hall, The Roundhouse and The Southbank Centre, and we are delighted that they will share their talent with our guests on Saturday.

"We believe that the ZAA platform is not only about celebrating those who are successful and achieving great things but, there to recognise and propel rising talent in our community."

Alex Brown has been on the music scene for a few years and is currently working on his own material.

Based in the United States, the upcoming star attributes his style of music to his father who he says taught him how to play Afro pop music.

"I used to play a lot of rock music, but before my father passed on, he afforded me the wonderful gift of fusing afro-pop with all the urban elements I had already acquired and I will forever be grateful to him for that," said Brown.

Brown, also a talented mbira player, will be joined on stage by his aunt and Zimbabwean artist TariMari.

TariMari, who is cousin and a former band member of the late Mbira Queen, Chiwoniso Maraire, has in recent years launched a solo career.

She released her six-track album titled Kumusha last year. It features Jah Prayzah in the song Our Children, as well as Ba Shupi.

TariMari, who has since relocated to Zimbabwe from the United Kingdom where she stayed for just over a decade, has promised more music and performances.

The duo has said they are looking forward to wowing guests at the seventh anniversary.

The awards campaign kicked off in January, and over 80 nominees across a reshuffled 18 category list were announced at a press conference in March. Voting closed on the 23rd of April and the panel are currently whittling down the shortlist to emerge with the 2017 winners.

The Music Video of the Year award is the latest gong to feature in this year's categories, and contenders include Charlie Kay's Vimbai, Lamont Chitepo's Maiwe, Karizma's Shisha Pipe, Xavier Ofishal's Check Your Balance and Kambo Boys' Melo.

ZAA Panel Chair Tawanda Chiwira has praised the team of panellists for doing a remarkable job throughout the campaign.

This year's awards are being held at the Cumberland hotel right in the heart of central London, where Oxford Street meets Parklane.

The spectacular venue is a stone's throw away from the popular high street and the British Museum.

For the past seven years, the awards have celebrated the accomplishments of individuals and organisations in fields that include business, sport, entertainment, arts and culture.

The event is being sponsored by Steward bank, Ecocash, Savannah Freight and MTM Accountants, among others. Tickets have now sold out, however to make enquiries about the event visit www.zimachievers.com/uk or contact info@zimachievers.com.