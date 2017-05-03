2 May 2017

Nigeria: How I Learnt Role of Policeman's Wife in New Movie, Kondo Game - Uche Jombo

By Jayne Augoye

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, is portraying the wife of a police officer in a yet-to-be released Nollywood flick titled Kondo Game.

In a brief telephone chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress described the character as one of her most challenging roles yet.

She said, "When I first read the script, I thought of how unique police barracks really are and I couldn't wait to really see that in pictures. To really interpret the role, I had to spend some time in a popular police barracks in Lagos. I also had to interact and study the wives of some policemen. That way, I was able to learn their nuances and also understand what living in a typical police barracks feels like."

Shedding more light on the plot, the actress who recently played a leading role in Omoni Oboli's film, Okafor's Law added, "Kondo Game is a feel-good movie. It is a story filled with humour, suspense and thriller about two police officers and their families.

"Following sordid stories about the sordid state of Police barracks across the country, it is likely not a choice of home many would prefer. As the wife of a police officer, I tell my experience as a barrack tenant in the new comedy movie.

"However, I am not alone in the film. I also have a neighbour and gossip partner in the person of Mercy Johnson. Both us share similar fates that would see us become pregnant and jobless at the same time in the film."

Kondo Game, an intriguing Nollywood comedy movie, also features Nollywood stars like Jide Kosoko, Francis Odega, Mercy Aigbe, Cossy Ojiakor and Funny Bone.

The comic adventure movie depicts life in the police barracks and follows the antics of two notorious police officers, Austin and Vincent, who take the viewers on an unending laughter ride.

Portrayed by Francis Odega and Funnybone, the two police officers would later be faced with controversial tasks. With a sloppy boss played by Kosoko, to contend with, Austin and Vincent are locked between crime busting and bursting a romantic fling with a voluptuous mistress, played by Cossy Ojiakor, who runs a beer parlour in the neighbourhood.

Cossy's exploit heightens the rib-cracking comic adventure.

Kondo Game will premiere across Nigerian cinemas in June.

