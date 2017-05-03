Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Breaks Silence, Says Her Husband's Health Is Not That Bad

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday broke her silence on her husband's health, saying that it is not as bad as it has been perceived.

Buhari, who returned from the United Kingdom on March 10 after an extended medical vacation, has made only a few public appearances lately, fuelling speculation about his health.

Mrs. Buhari, however, through her Twitter handle, thanked Nigerians for their concern, adding that her husband has continued to carry out his responsibilities and met with the AGF and NNPC GMD on Tuesday.

She said: "I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband's health status.

"I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it's being perceived. Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period.

"As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening."

However, despite the attempt to assure Nigerians on concerns over the president's health, the issue was believed to have topped the agenda of a meeting held by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abulsalami Abubakar in Niger State on Monday.

The leaders, who met at the Minna hilltop mansion of Babangida, were said to have considered all constitutional options available to the country.

According to a source privy to the closed-door meeting, the trio agreed to "continue to closely watch the situation" and "will speak out" at the appropriate time.

Obasanjo had secretly entered Minna on Monday evening and was received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who drove the former president to Babangida's residence.

A source said Abubakar was already waiting by the time Obasanjo arrived.

All the domestic and security staff in Babangida's residence were reportedly asked to leave as they went into the meeting.

The state governor was said to have waited in one of the sitting rooms for the period the meeting lasted.

After the meeting, the governor was reported to have driven Obasanjo back to the airport.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has frowned on what it termed the "careless statements" being made by some people about the president's health.

The forum, in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, expressed dismay that instead of praying for the president, some individuals were carelessly making unnecessary comments on Buhari's health.

The forum, in the statement signed by its spokesman, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said: "What Nigerians need to do now is to pray for his good health and not to speculate or draw conclusions which will do no one any good."

The forum advised Nigerians to pray for the improvement of Buhari's health so that he can serve the nation with vigour.

The four-paragraph statement also expressed concern about the sour relationship between the National Assembly and the executive and called on the National Assembly to "think of Nigeria above all other considerations".

Some prominent Nigerians, including human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Monday had asked the president to proceed on medical vacation in order to cater to his health.

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, had also warned that "some people" in the corridors of power were feasting on Buhari's health.

Akande added that the uncertainty over his health was taking a toll on the country and expressed fear that the country might be thrown into anarchy.