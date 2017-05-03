Photo: Anthony Omuya/The Nation

Independent candidates who want to contest various political seats in the August elections queue at the Registrar of Political Parties headquarters in Westlands, Nairobi.

A Mombasa County Assembly member died as he travelled to Nairobi to join hundreds of other party nomination losers registering as Independent candidates.

This came as some of the major political duels seen at the party primary elections were set for a re-match, with hundreds of nomination losers ditching their parties to try their luck as 'independents' at the General Election.

Long queues formed on Tuesday at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties at Lions Place, Nairobi, as nomination losers scrambled for a second chance on political careers that were on the edge after rejection by party members.

Shimo la Tewa Ward representative Bakari Ali collapsed and died inside a bus while travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi on Monday. Mr Bakari had lost the ODM nominations to newcomer Sammy Ndago.

BEAT DEADLINE

The cause of death was not immediately known.

The tragedy occurred as hundred of other losers at the party primaries scrambled to beat the deadline for presenting letters of resignation from their political parties before they can register as independents.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has given them until Thursday return their registration forms.

"The commission advises all persons aspiring to contest as independent candidates to submit duly-filled application forms to the IEBC headquarters by May 4, 2017, to allow for processing before the legal timeline of May 8, 2017," the commission said.

Security officers at the Registrar of Political Parties base had a difficult time trying to control the agitated aspirants, some of whom claimed they had been queuing for two days to present their papers.

PRESENTED LETTER

Mwea MP Peter Njuguna Gitau, who presented his letter on Friday but was there yesterday to get his clearance papers, said he is ditching Jubilee Party "out of frustrations seen from the scheme of rigging others out in the primaries".

Among the duels that might be repeated if nomination losers make good their pledges to vie as independents are Mr Zedekiah 'Buzeki' Bundotich Kiprop versus Mr Jackson Mandago for governor of Uasin Gishu; Mr Jack Ranguma versus Prof Anyang' Nyongo for governor of Kisumu; Mr David Musila versus Mr Julius Malombe for Kitui governor; Mr Kembi Gitura versus Mr Irungu Kang'ata for Muranga senator; and Mr Lee Kinyanjui versus Mr Kinuthia Mbugua for Nakuru governor.

There have also been hints that Mr Peter Kenneth may renew his challenge for the Nairobi governor seat against Mr Mike Sonko, who beat him for the Jubilee ticket, and incumbent Governor Evans Kidero of ODM.

PRESSURE FROM SUPPORTERS

Newcomer Buzeki -- seen to have the support of Deputy President William Ruto -- said he decided to run as an independent candidate due to pressure from his supporters, who demanded that his name should be on the ballot. He claimed the primaries were not free and fair.

After losing the Kisumu ODM ticket to Senator Nyong'o, incumbent Governor Ranguma told his supporters: "I will be on the ballot on August 8. You will get another opportunity to express your popular will in an election whose outcome is not predetermined," he said in a press statement.

In Kitui, incumbent Governor Julius Malombe, who retained the Wiper Party ticket, will have a rematch with Senator David Musila, a long-time ally of party leader and Nasa coalition Deputy President-designate Kalonzo Musyoka.

READY FOR REMATCH

In Nakuru, former MP Lee Kinyanjui, who ousted Governor Mbugua for the Jubilee ticket, said he was ready for a rematch.

Also trying their luck as independents are former Naivasha MP John Mututho and Senator James Mungai, who were also floored at the nominations.

Senate Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura, who was locked out of the Jubilee ticket for Murang'a County senator, said: "I know the votes were stolen but the party is taking too long to resolve the complaints. I cannot wait for their ruling".

Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo is also going Independent after failing to unseat Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga at the ODM nominations; as is Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo who lost the ODM ticket to newcomer Elisha Odhiambo.

In Busia, Funyula MP Paul Otuoma went as an independent after controversially losing to Governor Sospeter Ojaamong in the ODM nominations.

Reports by Brian Mosseti, Wycliff Kipsang, Barnabas Bii, Silas Apollo, Rushdie Oudia, Kitavi Mutua, George Munene, Kazungu Samuel, Francis Mureithi and Eric Mata