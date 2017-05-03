3 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: KPMG Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

KPMG, a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services, last week remembered victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and in particular the parents and relatives of their employees who were slain in the massacres.

This was part of the 23rd commemoration of the Genocide.

The commemoration is done by the company every year where by employees join the rest of Rwandans to remember people who lost their lives in the Genocide against the Tutsi, according to officials.

In paying homage to the fallen Rwandans, employees orgarnised a Walk to Remember from their office at Grand Pension Plaza to Kigali Genocide Memorial Site at Gisozi, where they laid a wreath.

According to Stephen Ineget, Director KPMG Rwanda,the occasion is to stand with KPMG staff in particular, the survivorsof the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and all Rwandans with their courageous spirit of refusing to be held hostage by the bad history.

This is in line with this years' National commemoration theme: "Remember Genocide against the Tutsi. Fight genocide ideology. Build on our progress"

"There are lessons learnt and as we remember what happened we are strong in the belief that what happened then will never happen again in Rwanda. We stand in solidarity with our key values of helping those in need," Ineget added.

KPMG every year among other activities try to find genocide survivors that are most venerable and offer them assistance to improve their welfare, including shelter.

"Last year, we built a house for one of the survivors in Muyumbu sector Rwamagana District. Every year, we demonstrate love by visiting victims of the 1994 Genocide. As brothers and sisters, we stand with them as per one of our key values "improve communities," he added.

