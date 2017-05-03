3 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Unstoppable Rayon Whip Gicumbi 6-1 to Open 10-Point Gap

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Unstoppable Rayon Sports walloped Gicumbi FC 6-1 at Stade de Kigali, yesterday, to confirm that they will not let any team stand in their way to being crowned champions.

The Blues, who were welcoming back their head coach Djuma Masudi after a one-week suspension, registered their 19th win of the season in 24 games to open a 10-point gap at the top of the league despite having played a game less.

The Peace Cup holders began their goal scoring spree in the 8th minute through Burundian international Pierrot kwizera who broke the deadlock through a well curled in free kick just outside the box that goalie Theophile Musoni couldn't do anything apart from picking the ball from the net.

In the 14th minute, Frank Lomami doubled Rayon's lead through a header after a fabulous cross from the right wing by Jean d'Amour Nzayisenga.

Godfroid Okoko's side visibly looked effortless with Rayon controlling the whole game and in the 32nd minute, left back Moustapha Nsengiyumva scored a stunning goal after a great run from the left wing before he entered the box and chipped the ball at the back of the net.

Three minutes to half time break, Kevin Muhire grabbed the fourth for Masudi's side after a magnificent through ball from Nsengyiyumva, which gave Rayon a very comfortable lead at half time.

At the start of the second half, Rayon played a more relaxed game. However from the 65th minute, they became more aggressive and in the 71st minute Lomami scored the fifth goal, his second from a Shassir Nahimana assist.

Four minutes to stoppage time, Nsengiyumva made it 6-0 assisted by Nova Bayama to increase relegation pressure on second from bottom Gicumbi FC.

In the 90th minute, Celeman Ndayambaje scored a consolation goal for the Northern Province based side.

Following their latest win, Rayon Sports lead with 61 points followed by APR with 51 points while Police are third with 48 points.

Gicumbi FC are 15th with 21 points while Pepiniere FC occupy the bottom 16th place with just 12 points.

Tuesday

Rayon Sportss 6-1 Gicumbi FC

