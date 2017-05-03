Rwanda: Chinese Envoy, Mayor Inspect Kigali Urban Roads Upgrading

The Chinese envoy to Rwanda Rao Hungwei along with the City of Kigali mayor Pascal Nyamulinda yesterday inspected the ongoing Kigali city roads upgrading project.

This was at Muhima- Gatsata road construction site, one of the sites for Kigali roads upgrading project.

The scheme will see the upgrading of about 54 kilometres road network in Kigali to a dual carriage way with two lanes on each side.

The $76 million project is funded by China and Rwanda. Under the project, nine roads will be upgraded. These are: Main round about (Muhima) -Gatsata, Rwandex-Sonatubes- Prince house (Remera), Kanogo- Rwandex, Kimihurura road networks, Nyamirambo- Rebero- Nyanza, Nyamirambo- Cyumbati- Gikondo, Kagugu- Batsinda- Nyacyonga, Downtown- Yamaha, and Kimisange-Cyumbati.

Chinese firm, China Road Bridge Corporation, has been contracted to do the work.

Speaking at Muhima site, Chinese envoy Rao Hungwei said he was impressed with how the work is going on, adding that the Muhima-Gatsata section that will be completed at the end of July will be a gift to Rwandans.

"From my understanding, this project is very important not only for Kigali city but for Rwanda. I am very impressed. The construction is organised. They told me this section will be completed by the end of July and I will be happy to present this wonderful project as a gift for your general elections," he said.

He cited construction jobs provided by the project as a "big contribution to human resource market." The project employs up to 3000 locals.

"I think in terms of infrastructure, Rwanda especially the city of Kigali has made big accomplishments but there is still more to do. There are much more projects especially infrastructure that need to be done," he said.

Nyamulinda said as the city continues to grow; there is need for wider roads to connect its different points.

"As a city that is growing, we think four lanes in the next 20 years or so will be able to serve well the population that will be in this city," he said.

The duration of the project is 32 months and it will be done in two phases.

The first phase is the city roundabout-Muhima-Gatsata, which covers 3.2 kilometres and Rwandex-Prince House (Remera) that covers about 4 kilometres.

Completion of the first phase is expected by the end of July after which the second phase that will cover Nyacyonga, Nduba, Nyamirambo and the network around Kimihurura will also be worked on.