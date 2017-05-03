3 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Chinese Envoy, Mayor Inspect Kigali Urban Roads Upgrading

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hudson Kuteesa

The Chinese envoy to Rwanda Rao Hungwei along with the City of Kigali mayor Pascal Nyamulinda yesterday inspected the ongoing Kigali city roads upgrading project.

This was at Muhima- Gatsata road construction site, one of the sites for Kigali roads upgrading project.

The scheme will see the upgrading of about 54 kilometres road network in Kigali to a dual carriage way with two lanes on each side.

The $76 million project is funded by China and Rwanda. Under the project, nine roads will be upgraded. These are: Main round about (Muhima) -Gatsata, Rwandex-Sonatubes- Prince house (Remera), Kanogo- Rwandex, Kimihurura road networks, Nyamirambo- Rebero- Nyanza, Nyamirambo- Cyumbati- Gikondo, Kagugu- Batsinda- Nyacyonga, Downtown- Yamaha, and Kimisange-Cyumbati.

Chinese firm, China Road Bridge Corporation, has been contracted to do the work.

Speaking at Muhima site, Chinese envoy Rao Hungwei said he was impressed with how the work is going on, adding that the Muhima-Gatsata section that will be completed at the end of July will be a gift to Rwandans.

"From my understanding, this project is very important not only for Kigali city but for Rwanda. I am very impressed. The construction is organised. They told me this section will be completed by the end of July and I will be happy to present this wonderful project as a gift for your general elections," he said.

He cited construction jobs provided by the project as a "big contribution to human resource market." The project employs up to 3000 locals.

"I think in terms of infrastructure, Rwanda especially the city of Kigali has made big accomplishments but there is still more to do. There are much more projects especially infrastructure that need to be done," he said.

Nyamulinda said as the city continues to grow; there is need for wider roads to connect its different points.

"As a city that is growing, we think four lanes in the next 20 years or so will be able to serve well the population that will be in this city," he said.

The duration of the project is 32 months and it will be done in two phases.

The first phase is the city roundabout-Muhima-Gatsata, which covers 3.2 kilometres and Rwandex-Prince House (Remera) that covers about 4 kilometres.

Completion of the first phase is expected by the end of July after which the second phase that will cover Nyacyonga, Nduba, Nyamirambo and the network around Kimihurura will also be worked on.

Rwanda

Over 1.5 Million New Voters Registers for Presidential Elections

The number of new voters registered to participate in the August presidential election has so far passed the 1.5 million… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.