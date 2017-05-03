Kenya: Legislators Who Have Quit Parties Won't Lose Their Seats, Says Speaker

Photo: Anthony Omuya/The Nation

Independent candidates who want to contest various political seats in the August elections queue at the Registrar of Political Parties headquarters in Westlands, Nairobi.

Lawmakers who have resigned from their political parties in protest over the manner in which the nominations were conducted will not lose their seats.

The legislators cannot be kicked out of Parliament on the basis of the letters they have written to the registrar of political parties, and presented to the electoral commission, indicating that they have resigned from parties that sponsored them to the august House.

Whereas the political parties Act and the Elections Amendment Act is clear that one is considered to have defected through his conduct, the legal requirement for declaring a seat vacant calls for more than that.

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro said Speakers of Parliament can declare a seat vacant if they receive a letter from the lawmakers indicating that they have resigned or upon conclusion of other legal processes.

NOT LEGALLY BINDING

"Until we get something legally binding, we cannot act. As Speakers of Parliament, we are supposed to be blind until another process opens our eyes," Mr Ethuro told Nation on Tuesday.

Kiharu MP Irungu Kang'ata, who trounced Deputy Senate Speaker in the Jubilee senatorial nominations, said the legislators who have resigned deserve no pay because they have ceased to be MPs.

"They have lost their seats. But there will be no by-elections. They are not entitled to any salary or allowances," Mr Kang'ata said.

He said such lawmakers are only safe because the law provides that no elections can be held three months to the general election. "So their seats will remain vacant," the MP said.

Article 103 (1) (e) of the Constitution, he said, states that an MP loses his seat if he resigns from the sponsoring party.

TEDIOUS PROCESS

But Mr Ethuro noted that in the absence of a resignation letter, political parties and the registrar of political parties must activate the process of removing the lawmakers from office.

However, he said many politicians had taken advantage of the long and tedious process before one is deregistered to stay on and continue pocketing parliamentary benefits.

"There is the internal party dispute resolution mechanism, the registrar of political parties and the courts that the affected person has an option of running to. By the time you exhaust all the processes, it will be election day," Mr Ethuro said.

KICKING OUT MEMBERS

Political parties have also been reluctant to start the process of kicking out members who have demonstrated that they do not subscribe to the party ideals for fear that they might lose their popularity.

"Even the provision of independent candidates is a legal minefield. These fellows are resigning from political parties, yet they are free to contest so long as they show proof of having resigned 90 days before the next general election," Mr Ethuro said.

Additional report by Samuel Owino