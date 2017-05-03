Rwanda: 2T in Peace and Love Reggae Tour

Reggae artiste 2T, real name Felicien Ntakirutimana, is set to perform at eleven different venues across the country.

The tour, dubbed 'Peace and Love Rwanda Live Reggae Tour I', will kick off with a live reggae performance at the Inema Art Center in Kacyiru, Kigali on May 11 (on the occasion of the Bob Marley Day). Accompanying 2T and his Music for Peace and Development (MPD) band will be reggae musician Natty Dread.

The following day, 2T and his band will head to Musanze District in the Northern Province for a show at the Harmonica Club. On May 13, he will head to Rubavu, with the artiste will performing at Nevada Sky Club.

After holding eleven shows across the country, 2T will then head to neighbouring Uganda where he has been invited to perform at the River Nile Festival in the country's tourist town of Jinja. It will be the second time the musician and his band will be performing in Uganda.

The first time was during a 2016/2017 New Year's show at Club 54 in the capital Kampala. Earlier, in 2014, on Bob Marley Day (May 11), the band was in Bujumbura, Burundi where they staged a concert at the New Usumbula Club and Cocktail Beach.

"The purpose of the upcoming tour is to spread the message of peace and love, which is the title for my first album," 2T explained.