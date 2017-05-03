Rwandan Student Scoops Cambridge Outstanding Learners Award

Bruce Gashirabakye, a student at Nu-Vision High School has won the Outstanding Learners Award in the Cambridge International Examinations, one of the world's most prestigious academic awards.

Gashirabakye scored exceptional results in the exams that he sat in November 2016 and was awarded for his tremendous performance.

He topped the list with 90 per cent and over, beating other students in over 160 countries and 1000 schools worldwide that are under the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE), a curriculum programme.

Speaking at the event, Dube Ndumiso, the Nu-Vision High School principal, said that to see one of his students at the top was not a chance, but results of purposeful preparations.

"At Nu-Vision High School, preparation is a complementary process that is not only done by a student, but the involvement of teaching, non-teaching staff, parents and guardians. We know that failing to prepare is preparing to fail, therefore, engaging all efforts needed to combat diverse odds of life to succeed, specifically in the academic arena, is what we put forward," he said.

Dr Martin Rusanga, the director of Nu-Vision High School, said that it's not an award for the school solely, but Rwanda in general.

"We are happy to win the Outstanding Learner's Award. This is the first time a Rwandan student has topped the list, even wining in subjects like Geography," he said.

"He has put our country in the limelight. However, it should not be taken for granted, instead, it's a privilege every student should strive to achieve. Let us do our best so that we maintain high standards of performance. He has showed us that excelling in academics is achievable," he added.

Gashirabakye said that the award is not the result of personal effort, but the outcome of an exceptional team and the teaching style of the school.

He said that his teachers, school administration, parents and friends all played a role.

"My dream and vision is to develop my country and Africa using the skills I will attain abroad during my stay at University of Pennsylvania," he said.

"Gashirabakye is a disciplined, God-fearing student. He can never pass by someone without saying 'hello'. He really deserved it," said Michael Mulondo, one of his teachers.

The 18-year-old will fly to the US in September to pursue a course in Aerospace Engineering on a full scholarship sponsored by the University of Pennsylvania.

He was also awarded a Cambridge Certificate of Recognition.