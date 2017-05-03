Photo: The Nation

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua gestures as he speaks with supporters and aspirants at the party's headquarters in Nairobi on April 30, 2017.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua faces arguably the biggest test in his political career so far as he seeks to retain his seat in the August 8 General Election.

Five years ago, Dr Mutua was among leaders who rode to power on the back of a Wiper party wave that swept through the entire Ukambani region.

This was buoyed by the fact that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was a presidential running-mate, teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on the Cord ticket.

NEW PARTY

Five years on, things seem to have come full cycle for the former government spokesman.

For the very party wave that swept him and other Ukambani leaders to power is the same one that now threatens to nip his commendable gubernatorial career in the bud.

Having fallen out with the Wiper leadership a few years back, Dr Mutua formed the Maendeleo Chap Chap on whose ticket he is seeking to defend his seat.

But Wiper is not taking this lightly and has nominated Ms Wavinya Ndeti, formerly of the Chama Cha Uzalendo Party, in its bid to wrest the coveted seat from Dr Mutua's grip.

While Dr Mutua boasts of an impressive development track record - compared to other counties, this credential will be severely tested against the region's fierce loyalty to the Wiper party, come the August 8 General Election.

MUTUA'S RIVAL

Whether Machakos residents will re-elect Dr Mutua on the basis of his development track record now lays in the balance owing the strong support that Wiper party has in the region.

Ms Wavinya Ndeti, who ditched her party to join Wiper after signing a deal with its leadership, has now become Dr Mutua's main opponent.

Her nomination to fly the Wiper flag presents an almost similar contest as the 2013 General Election in which she was Dr Mutua's main challenger for the seat.

Dr Mutua garnered 262,264 votes beating Ms Ndeti who managed 93,932 votes.

Another candidate, a former deputy governor with Central Bank, Nzioki Kibui, had 4,932 votes.

WIPER FACES SUIT

The decision to give Ms Ndeti the Wiper ticket again all but shattered Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala's dream to fly the same flag in the August polls.

A week ago (April 24), the party cancelled the county's gubernatorial nominations that were scheduled for the following day, while alleging of a "planned interference by Dr Mutua's Maendeleo Chap Chap party".

Governor Mutua's party has since threatened to sue Wiper over the allegations and termed the excuse as cheap politics.

Earlier, Ms Ndeti, Mr Kiala and another aspirant - outgoing East African Legislative Member Peter Mathuki - had been invited to attend an urgent meeting at the party's offices to reach a consensus on who will fly the gubernatorial ticket.

The Tuesday meeting saw Ms Ndeti given a direct ticket, a move that angered Mr Kiala and his supporters, as they threatened to ditch the party.

COURT ORDER

To forestall a fallout, the party on Sunday organised nominations that saw Ms Ndeti win with 299,312 votes against Mr Kiala's 4,663.

Mr Kiala had obtained a court order stopping the nominations, but Wiper proceeded with them saying they had not been served with the relevant orders.

Ms Ndeti, who has since picked Mr Peter Mathuki as her running mate, promised to work with Mr Kiala to remove Dr Mutua from office.

Governor Mutua on his part dismissed the Wiper nominations as "fake" arguing that the votes were 'cooked'.

There was no way Ms Ndeti could have garnered the votes and the whole process was pure propaganda, he said.

AFFILIATED TO JUBILEE

Dr Mutua's critics accuse him betraying the Kamba community when he ditched the Wiper party to form Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Lawyer Fabian Kyule - who is aspiring for the Kangundo MP's seat - said Governor Mutua should concentrate more on the county's politics and not others.

"Governor Mutua is not seeking a national position and that is what he must understand. He should ask Machakos County residents to elect him and stop moving all over the country," Mr Kyule said.

But critics have also tried to link Maendeleo Chap Chap to Jubilee.

Mr Kiala said Dr Mutua does not believe in devolution, was intolerant to criticism and does not give other leaders opportunity to serve people.

"For four years, the governor has not been able to devolve powers to constituencies and villages because until today, the county does not have village managers neither does it have ward administrators.

"This is the scheme that he has been using to enhance corruption in his government," Mr Kiala said.

CHEAP PROPAGANDA

But supporters of Dr Mutua have vowed to re-elect him regardless of his party, saying that he has transformed Machakos County through the development projects.

Over the last five years, Dr Mutua has maintained a high profile, launching major projects that critics and allies agree have transformed the county.

They include construction of tarmac roads, digging of boreholes to address water shortage effects and the Machakos people's park.

Speaking to the Nation, Dr Mutua accused his opponents of resorting to cheap propaganda in their campaigns against him.

"Gone are the days when we could allow tribal politics. Those accusing me of betraying the Kamba community are people who want to perpetrate politics of poverty.

"My development record speaks for itself and I am confident that Machakos residents will elect me," he said.