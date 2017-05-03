Rwanda: Over 1880 Complete 'Police Basic Course'

The Minister for Justice Johnston Busingye, yesterday, conferred upon the rank of 'Police Constable' to 1883 police men and women after completing an eight-month police basic course at Police Training School (PTS) Gishari.

The thirteenth Basic Police Course includes 222 women.

Speaking at the pass out ceremony held at PTS in Rwamagana District, Minister Busingye challenged the new officers to live up to the expectations of Rwandans and Rwanda National Police in particular, of keeping the security of citizens and their belongings intact.

He asked them to espouse the values of Rwanda National Police (RNP) and sustain the image of the institution that they have formerly joined.

RNP, the Minister said, will continue to improve its service to the community, through training and skills enhancement and hailed achievements so far realized.

He further urged the graduands to exhibit the professional conduct and teamwork that defines the force in ensuring that crimes are prevented and to bring offenders to account.

On the issue of repeating a crime, he said the government is currently reviewing the existing laws to assess their soundness and ability to prevent offenders from repeating a crime.

Present at the pass-out ceremony was also the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K. Gasana, the Governor of the Eastern Province, Judith Kazayire and senior RNP officers, among others.

"Coexistence with crime shouldn't be an expected way of life, we ought to have a situation where different measures are in place to prevent repeat or new crime." Minister Busingye said.

The Commandant of PTS, Commissioner of Police (CP) Vianney Nshimiyimana, thanked the new officers for their commitment and dedication, and noted that the skills they acquired are adequate to implement the policing function they were prepared to perform.