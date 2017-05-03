Rwanda: Hakuzimana Seeks Redemption in Farmers' Circuit After False Start

Following his dismal performance during last month's inaugural Memorial Lambert Byemayire race, the first leg of Rwanda Cycling Cup, all-rounder cyclist Camera Hakuzimana has vowed to make his presence felt during this weekend's second leg.

The Farmer's Circuit, due Saturday, will see local cyclists pedal from Kigali to Nyagatare District in Eastern Province, one of the longest races in the annual competition.

When he disappointed early last month, the 24-year-old was just returning to cycling having been sidelined for six months after he had been suspended by Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) last year, along with five other Team Rwanda riders.

The riders were suspended over alleged inappropriate behavior during the Vuelta a Colombia.

Riding for Huye-based Cycling Club for All (CCA), the former Club Benediction de Rubavu star rider got off to a dismal start to the first leg of this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup, only reaching Huye when the first breakaway group that comprised eventual winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Jean Claude Uwizeyimana and Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo had finished the first lap in the 5.5km circuit around Huye town.

Subsequently, he pulled out of the race without reaching the finish line.

However, following a four-week break, the Nyabihu born rider now says he feels strong again and will be looking to put up a strong showing this Saturday.

"I feel strong and back to my best, my first race was really disappointing but I want to put that behind me, I want to make my presence felt again, my target is to win the next leg race which I believe would be a turning point," he said.

During the first race, the Men Elite category started in Kigali (Gitikinyoni) to Huye and then an additional 5.5km circuit around Huye town, covering a total distance of 158km.

The first leg was won by Benediction's Nsengimana, followed by teammate Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, while Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana's Ukiniwabo came in third.

The last leg of Rwanda Cycling Cup attracted 31 cyclists with only 11 finishing the race.

The national cycling competition is comprised of 11 races.