2 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Burundi: Fuel Shortage Adds to Burundi's Woes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Havyarimana

As Burundi marks two years of political crisis, the economy has been wobbling and now a two-week fuel shortage is threatening to worsen the situation.

Daniel Mpitabakana, director in charge of petroleum in Burundi's Ministry of Energy and Mines, attributed the crisis to "a technical problem at the Burundi Revenue Authority."

Another source said that fuel importers have run short of foreign currency to buy fuel, hence the shortage.

Burundi's economy has taken a beating since President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a controversial third term in 2015. The European Union and the US suspended direct aid to Bujumbura, which accounts for almost half of the country's annual budget.

According to the World Bank figures, inflation for the first quarter of this year is at a 8.7 per cent ceiling, compared to 5.5 per cent in 2016. Economists forecast it to soar to double digits this year.

The GDP contracted by 0.6 per cent in 2016, an improvement from the 3.9 per cent contraction in 2015. The GDP was last recorded in 2015 at $3.097 billion with recorded growth of -0.6 per cent in 2016. The 2017 forecast is not more than 1.5 per cent.

According to the World Bank poverty is expected to rise by 83 per cent in 2018-19. As 90 per cent of the population heavily relies on agriculture, the prolonged dry spell has negatively impacted the production of food.

Burundi has, since last year, ceased to export food to neighbouring countries, specifically to Rwanda, citing growing food insecurity in the country.

The World Food Programme reported that at least 3 million Burundians are in urgent need of food relief.

Burundi

Refugees Still Stream Into Rwanda

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has noted that there has been a steady flow of Burundian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.