No trespassers were reported at the De Zalze Estate on the night of the Van Breda axe murders, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

Security guard Lorenzo Afrika testified that the night before the murders, he tested the voltage of the electric fence around the estate and checked for obstructions when his shift started at 18:00.

Between then and 07:00 the following morning, he did five patrol checks and found all was in order, he told the court. No trespassers were seen and no alarms were sounded.

Afrika was the second witness on day four of the trial, after first responding police officer, Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans, was cross-examined by Pieter Botha, for murder-accused Henri van Breda.

The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of axing his parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and brother Rudi, 22, to death, attempting to murder his younger sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleges an intruder attacked the family in their home on the estate, in Stellenbosch, in the early hours of January 27, 2015.

Botha told the court there had been 24 burglaries at the De Zalze Estate since 2002.

Kleynhans testified that he saw no evidence of a burglary when he arrived at the Goske Street house on the day. Valuables like a laptop and a handbag had been in clear sight.

Afrika said the estate's boundary security was very effective. In a past incident, a frog had triggered the alarm system. The activation would remain red until he had removed whatever had caused the signal.

Specific points on the boundary were checked and a geotab/clocking system was used to prove he had been there.

During cross-examination by advocate Matthys Combrink, Afrika said a river runs through the estate. At the point where it enters the estate, there is a gate with a lock, which only opens for water to flow through. Combrink compared this to a suspended pendulum. Afrika said this point is also protected by an electric fence and cameras.

Henri claimed that after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder, the man had escaped.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.

Source: News24