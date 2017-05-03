Tanzania: Let's Not Lower Our Guard Despite Gains in War On HIV

editorial

Ever since 1988, Tanzanians have been joining the rest of the world in marking the World Aids Day on December 1. But unlike in the past, there isn't much fanfare about it now, apparently because it is no longer as life-threatening as it was before.

General trends indicate that new infections are declining while those living with the virus live longer because of easy access to treatment and medicine.

Data on HIV/Aids prevalence, released by the Tanzania Commission for Aids (TacAids), shows a slight decline from 5.8 per cent in the 1990s to 5.1 per cent in 2000s.

Estimates put Tanzanians living with Aids at 1.4 million. This equates to an estimated HIV prevalence of 4.7 per cent, thanks to the government efforts to contain the spread of the virus that cause it.

The overall decline calls for increased optimism. However, complacency now could become our greatest enemy.

There are those who think that the ABCs of HIV/Aids (abstinence, be faithful and condoms) have lost relevance in this age.

Today, a person infected with HIV can remain healthy and live long with antiretroviral therapy. Such a person can also take measures to prevent spreading the virus to others.

But many people are reluctant to do for HIV testing and counselling services, so large numbers are not aware of their HIV status, and infections continue.

There is, therefore, an urgent need for scaling up services. We need to expand HIV testing and counselling; involve affected and infected communities for spreading awareness about knowing one's HIV status and enrolment into care for those who test positive.

An extremely important role of HIV testing and counselling is that it is also the entry point to HIV care and treatment services.

Furthermore, it offers access to HIV prevention information, which can persuade people who are at risk to change their behaviour and reduce the risk