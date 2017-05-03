State Attorney Ms Onolina Moshi has informed Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court that investigation into a case facing former Miss Tanzania Wema Issac Sepetu on possessing narcotic drugs has been completed.

The Prosecution asked the court to set a date for conducting preliminary hearing. Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba set June 1.

Wema was arraigned to the court on February 9 this year, charged along with two of her house maids, Ms Angelina Msigwa and Mr Suleiman Abasi, found with possession of a roll and two small pieces of cannabis sativa known as bhang weighing 1.08 grams.

They denied the charges and were released on bail.